Spartanburg Co. Cub Scouts deliver popcorn to local police, fire departments

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Five Cub Scout packs from Spartanburg County delivered hundreds of bags of popcorn to area police and fire departments on Saturday.

The scouts delivered 460 bags of popcorn in total to eleven different departments throughout the county. The bags of popcorn came from donations that were collected during their popcorn sales this fall.

Overall, several scouts with the Palmetto Council delivered 880 bags of popcorn to 18 different departments from Spartanburg County to York County.

Photos courtesy of the Palmetto Council: