SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County daycare worker is accused of jerking and shoving a child while in her care.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at noon on October 12, 2022, at Big Blue Marble Academy located on Springfield Road.

The incident report said Mickela Iyanla Smith jerked a child’s arm and then shoved him while escorting him to an area of the classroom to be punished.

She was arrested Tuesday and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

Smith appeared in bond court Wednesday morning where a judge granted her a $5,000 bond.

Big Blue Marble Academy said Smith no longer works at the daycare.