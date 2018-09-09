Spartanburg Co. deputies investigating after drive-by shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) - Deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting at a home in Spartanburg County, Sunday afternoon.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene on Angel Rose Drive around 12:45pm.

Dozens of evidence markers and multiple bullet holes could be seen in a house and vehicle.

Neighbors told 7News that they heard multiple shots fired Sunday afternoon.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting.

The Sheriff's Office says this is not the first time there has been a drive-by shooting at the home.

We will update this story as information becomes available.