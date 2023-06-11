SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- On Saturday Spartanburg County deputies said they responded to multiple calls related to domestic violence, and multiple suspects are in custody.

Deputies said they were called to the intersection of Olin Drive and Hannon Road in Inman, and later arrested 27-year-old Nigerjuan Turner.

They said after threatening and ultimately shooting at the mother of his child and her family, he’s been charged with 5 counts of attempted murder. Shortly after this incident, deputies were then called to Harvey Road in Greer.

They found a woman who had been assaulted by her boyfriend. Deputies said the boyfriend, 29-year-old Daniel Vasquez, was on home detention for a previous domestic violence incident with the same woman. They said he cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet before running away from the scene.

With the help of canine and aviation units, he was arrested and charged with domestic violence of the second degree and violation of home detention.

Project REST, a nonprofit geared towards helping victims of situations like these two, said the increase in domestic violence victims they’re seeing first-hand is overwhelming.

“We have definitely seen an increase in domestic violence cases, “ said Angela Perez, director of advocacy services at Project REST. “I saw in one day, seven people…all of them have domestic violence. The next day I saw 5. We can get seven, four, five people in one day which to me is a lot.”

They said this weekend should serve as a reminder for community residents to look out for signs. Knowing how to respond in these situations, whether it’s yourself or a loved one, can save a life.

“Everyone needs to be educated when it comes to domestic violence,” said Perez. “People often think domestic violence is just physical abuse, it’s more than physical abuse.”

Project REST said having a safety plan and someone you can reach out to is what is most important in a domestic violence situation. They have a 24-hour crisis hotline, (864) 583-9803. More information can be found here.