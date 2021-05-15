Deputies: Missing dementia patient found

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies have located a missing dementia patient and he is being assessed by medical personnel, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said.

This is a 7News update. The previous version is below:

Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing patient of Rosewood Assisted Living.

A release from the sheriff’s office states that deputies are looking for 67-year-old John Dawkins, who is a patient at the assisted living facility on Highway 215 and suffers from dementia.

Dawkins was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Deputies said he’s been missing since early Saturday afternoon.

Emergency Management’s search team has also responded.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.