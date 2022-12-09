SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County deputy died several weeks after a “tragic accident” at his home.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Robert Charles “Taco” Talanges, 60, died Thursday.

Sergeant Talanges began his law enforcement career in 1989 as a patrol officer with the Woodruff Police Department before transferring to the city’s forensic division in 1997.

In 2005, Sergeant Talanges came to the forensic division of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, where he was responsible for crime scene processing and photography, evidence collection, latent print examination, and the execution of search warrants.

In 2020, Sergeant Talanges was promoted to Sergeant over the forensic unit, which made him responsible for all major crime scenes, and he also trained many of our other forensic officers.

In 2021, Sergeant Talanges requested a transfer to our civil division, where he continued to serve until his passing.

Sergeant Talanges served Spartanburg County for 33 years.