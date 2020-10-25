Spartanburg Co. Deputy honored at Broome football game

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Master Deputy Doug Bishop of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office was given a surprise award at halftime of Saturday’s high school football game between Broome and Chapman.

Master Deputy Bishop has been working security for the home games at Broome High School since 1978. Saturday afternoon he received a plaque honoring his 42 years of service. In that time, Bishop missed just two games.

“It was a shock,” said Bishop. “I would have never dreamed of this. You just come everyday and do your job; you don’t expect to get awarded or anything like that, just doing what you love. You know.

Master Deputy Bishop plans to retire this coming January after 43 years with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. He said he’s looking forward to retirement and plans to spend part of it playing the banjo more with a local band that he plays with currently.

When asked whether he plans to attend Broome games as fan, Bishop replied “Oh yeah. I hope they let me in free. We’ll see.”

