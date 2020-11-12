Spartanburg Co. District 3 school bus involved in ‘minor’ crash, no injuries reported, district says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County School District 3 officials said a school bus was involved in a “minor crash” Thursday morning.

Officials said the crash happened at about 8 a.m. on Old Converse Road near East Main Street.

Fifteen high school students were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to the district.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

The students made it to school on time and were checked out by the school nurse as a precautionary measure, district officials said.

