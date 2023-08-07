SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Emergency Responders have been busy due to storm-related calls.

Officials said there have been a number of calls, including a utility pole on fire.

Battalion Chief for the City of Spartanburg, Heath Brown, said most of the calls have been for trees and downed power lines.

He said there have been no injuries.

“We started making plans at 3 o’clock for the anticipated weather that we had seen coming on the radar. That’s everything from making sure our small equipment is ready to go to our water rescue equipment is in service and ready to go, as well,” he said.

Officials said they responded to Big Lots in the city for an electrical fire caused by the storm. He said there was a broken power pole behind the building, which caused the minor fire. The call came out for a business fire, and multiple agencies responded.

He said the fire was put out with an extinguisher.

They anticipate their call volume will go back to normal.