SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Technology is reshaping the way we live. It’s also about to transform how Spartanburg County Emergency Management will respond to disasters.

Emergency services is beefing up their drone fleet with a new drone that will be able to weather precipitation.

Gray skies and sprinkling rain is an unwelcome sight for drone pilots.

"We don't have the ability to fly them whenever there is weather or primarily rain," Spartanburg County Emergency Management Coordinator, Robbie Swofford said.

While drones don’t mix well with rain they play a key role in assessing damage after a severe storm.

“We do those pretty quickly following a storm, we actually fly drones immediately after a storm has occurred if the weather has permitted us the opportunity to do so,” Swofford said. “We wanted to have the ability to utilize a drone regardless of the weather, that has been our biggest hindrance right now in our drone program.”

Thanks to a $20,000 Duke Energy Grant, emergency management will be able to purchase a drone that doesn’t mind the rain.

“An all-weather proof drone for numerous functions from search and rescue operations to damage assessment, things of that nature,” Swofford said. “There is no more having to wait for the rain to subside or anything, we can go ahead and get a quick birds eye view of what we are dealing with.”

That higher vantage point is also a bonus for other agencies in the community.

“Any entity that would need that aerial perspective to get better situational awareness and we can afford that to them and now, we can afford that to them without being hindered by the weather,” Swofford added. “We are here as a department to assist others in what capacity we can, now this drone will give us an additional tool in the toolbox to afford us greater opportunities to help those that request our services.”

Expanding the possibilities for help, “If someone goes missing and they go missing in bad weather even our helicopters are grounded because of weather we can get the drone up,” Swofford said. “We can do tower inspections to ensure our communications equipment is operational. You can do various things with maintenance with theses, you no longer have to hire someone to climb up a radio tower.”

Swofford said emergency services officials are currently weighing their options on what drone model to purchase.