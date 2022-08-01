SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – There’s a new way to get alerts on emergencies happening in Spartanburg County and it only takes seconds to sign up.

Spartanburg County Emergency Management officials said signing up for alerts with the new system allows them to provide the public with critical information quickly in a variety of situations such as severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing persons and evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods.

Those interested are able to choose how they receive messages, either by text or email. All that’s needed is a phone number or email address.

To sign up, text Spartanburg to 888777 or go to scoem.org. All notifications will come from 864-310-7921.

Here’s a shortcut to sign up.