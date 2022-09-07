SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Emergency Management warned residents that the North Tyger River may be dyed blue for a day or two but said the dye is non-toxic to humans and wildlife.

The dye was spilled on the road Tuesday when a 55-gallon drum of dye destined for Georgia spilled from a U-Haul trailer in a crash on Interstate 85, officials said.

The crash did not result in injuries; however, Emergency Management Director Doug Bryson said it caused a big mess and a big commotion.

“Obviously, people were swerving to avoid driving through the material that had been spilled on the road because at that point, nobody knew what it was,” he said.

Bryson said hazmat crews, Highway Patrol, and others cleared the scene after determining the dye was not hazardous.

The dye itself was intended to be used to dye blue jeans, Bryson said.

Emergency management said the dye will not cause permanent damage.

They recommend that drivers whose cars were affected scrub vigorously with soap and water the areas where dye touched their cars.

If you have questions or concerns, you can contact Spartanburg County Emergency Management at 864-595-5365.