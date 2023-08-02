SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Emergency Management announced a Touch-A-Truck event will be held during tax-free weekend.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the old Bed, Bath and Beyond at Westgate Mall, located at 205 West Blackstock Road. There is no charge for admission.

Numerous fire departments will be participating in the event.

The Spartanburg Emergency Management encourages families to come out and have fun while enjoying tax-free shopping at Westgate Mall.