SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Forestry Commission has issued a Red Flag Fire Alert for the entire state due to dry and windy conditions.

Firefighters with the Chesnee Fire Department told 7NEWS they responded to a brush fire over the weekend.

“It can be started with anything as simple as wind blowing and knocking power lines together,” said Chesnee Deputy Fire Chief Todd Mason. “All it takes is one little spark. It can start a wildfire in these kinds of conditions, and it spreads quickly. It can threaten numerous homes.”

Darryl Jones, the Forest Protection Chief for the South Carolina Forestry Commission, told 7NEWS more than “98 percent of [the state’s] wildfires are human-caused and preventable.”

People are encouraged not to burn anything while the red flag fire alert is in place to minimize risk.

“If you don’t have to burn, we ask that people don’t burn because it can get out of hand so fast,” said Una Fire Chief Jeff Hadden. “Don’t throw cigarette buds out of car windows because that starts fires.”

If you do start a burn, firefighters encourage you to take precautions.

“If you’re going to burn and live in Spartanburg County, you need to call the South Carolina Forestry Commission at 1(800) 517-9640 and let them know,” said Mason. “Also, call your local fire department. If you’re going to burn at any point in time, make sure you have a fire extinguisher or some type of water source with you at all times.”

Jones said the Forestry Commission will evaluate conditions every day and remove the red flag alert when it is safe to do so.