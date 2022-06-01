SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C, (WSPA) — Firefighters have boarded up the doors of the Enoree Fire Station after two cars crashed into it Sunday.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said two cars were traveling North on Highway 221 when one car rear-ended the car in front of it. Both vehicles then ran off the side of the road and crashed into the fire station.

One of the drivers, Taelor Bible, was charged with driving under the influence, troopers said.

“We respond to wrecks pretty frequently around here,” explained Trinity Fire Chief Cody McCarley. “For it to be at our front door is kind of different.”

McCarley told 7NEWS the station’s doors were damaged, and two brick columns that supported the building were knocked out.

Firefighters from other stations were on the scene Sunday to build temporary support systems.

The building is temporarily condemned until repairs can be made.

“The Cowpens Fire Department came down with their shoring equipment and shored up the building so we had no further collapse.”

McCarley said they hope to repair the damages and reopen the station in the next month. Meanwhile, his team will continue responding to calls in the Enoree area. Nearby stations will answer those calls.

“The Hobbysville station will be the next closest station. They’ll just add a few minutes on the response time.”

McCarley said he is thankful for the support his team has received from other departments.