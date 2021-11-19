Spartanburg Co. gets $23.8 million federal grant to expand trail system

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County has been awarded a $23.8 million grant which will be used to expand the county’s trail network.

The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grant from the United States Department of Transportation will be used to add to the Daniel Morgan Trail System, known as “The Dan.”

The grant money will be used to install another 14.6 miles of multi-use trails, a pedestrian and bicycle bridge over a major roadway, five pre-fabricated pedestrian bridges and will also fund four intersection and roadway crossing improvements.

“Our existing trails, particularly the Mary Black Rail Trail, are among the most used parks in

Spartanburg County,” said Spartanburg County Council Chairman Manning Lynch. “This grant will allow us to build on that foundation and provide even more of our citizens access to recreation and wellness.”

The Dan has more than 50 miles of existing and proposed trails throughout the Spartanburg area.

The RAISE grant is part of nearly $1 billion awarded to 90 projects in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam, according to the United States Department of Transportation.