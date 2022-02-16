Spartanburg Co. holding free household hazardous waste collection in March

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Residents of Spartanburg County will have a chance to recycle their hazardous household waste for free in March.

The county is hosting their annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day event on March 26.

The event will be in the parking lot of the Spartanburg County Administrative Services Building at 366 North Church Street.

The free event will allow residents to dispose of hazardous materials such as herbicides, pesticides, pool chemicals, paint, paint thinner, batteries, flourescent bulbs, and other common hazardous household materials.

Residents can bring the items any time between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. E-waste will not be accepted.

Click here for more information on the event.