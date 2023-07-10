SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – If you live in Spartanburg County, leaders want to hear from you. They want to know what’s working, and what isn’t working, in your neighborhood.

Spartanburg County is making a 5-year plan to help identify the needs and priorities in the community. Their first meeting was held Monday night and there wasn’t a big turnout. County officials said they need the public’s input to help make this plan.

Every 5-years the county makes a strategic plan to help address the needs of different neighborhoods.

“We can do housing, we can do public services, as far as water, sewer, septic, sidewalks, streets,” said Kerry Easler.

Leaders said they need public input to decide where to spend the money set aside by Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

{Kerry Easler, Program Coordinator for Spartanburg Co. Community Development}

“Yearly, right now we’re at about 1.6 million in CDBG funds and about $700,000 in HOME funds. It’s not a lot of money, not a lot of money to go around, but we do all that we can to help those in need,” said Easler.

The county’s program coordinator for Community Development, Kerry Easler, said they want to hear from every area in the county.

“It does not have to be a specific neighborhood, so, we do housing rehab, and it could be for your individual house, not the entire neighborhood,” she said.

Kesler said all the funds have to be used towards low to median-income families.

Community Development provides a lot to the public services in the county, like the Middle Tyger Community Center, which offers different services and food to those in need.

The first meeting had a lot of empty chairs. Deb Kladivko was one who attended. She spoke on behalf of Christmas in Action. A non-profit that provides critical home repairs to the elderly, disabled, and disadvantaged.

“There’s so many citizens who need to have home repairs. People who have toilets that are just about falling through the floor, because there’s been leaks for so long. Or roofs that are leaking throughout the house and people have buckets out there,” she said.

She asked some of the funds be directed to home rehab.

“13% of Spartanburg County residents have severe housing issues and that could be a whole variety of different things. That’s a lot of people,” said Kladivko.

Easler said people can learn a lot about the resources available to them by attending the meetings.

“Sometimes you come in and say, oh, we need this and then you hear that someone else has a different need and you go, oh, I need that too,” she said.

If you missed Monday night’s meeting, there are 11 more:

Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the Pacolet Library: 390 W Main St., Pacolet, 29372 at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Landrum Library: 111 Asbury Dr., Landrum, 29356 at 6:00 p.m.

Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Spbg County CD Dept Conf. Room: 9039 Fairforest Rd., Spartanburg, 29301 at 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Boiling Springs Library: 871 Double Bridge Rd., Boiling Springs, 29316 at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Chesnee Library: 100 Pickens Ave., Chesnee, 29323 at 6:00 p.m.

Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Woodruff Library: 270 E Hayne St., Woodruff, 29388 at 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Sptbg County CD Dept Conf. Room: 9039 Fairforest Rd., Spartanburg, 29301 at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Inman Library: 50 Mill St., Inman, SC 29349 at 6:00 p.m.

Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Cowpens Library: 181 School Street, Cowpens, SC 29330 at 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at the Enoree Fire Station/Trinity Fire Department – Enoree Station: 15799 Highway 221 Enoree, SC 29335 at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 3, 2023, at the Sptbg County CD Dept Conf. Room: 9039 Fairforest Rd., Spartanburg, 29301 at 6:00 p.m.

For more, or to complete the survey, click here.

If you are unable to attend the meetings and have comments, call (864)595-5300 or email keasler@spartanburgcounty.org