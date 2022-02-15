Spartanburg Co. investing millions to improve roads, bridges

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Your commute in Spartanburg County might become a bit smoother, but there’s a lot of construction you’ll have to get through first.

The county is investing around $18.2 million in 2022 to improve roads and bridges. County officials said the biggest project will take place on Clark Road.

Spartanburg County is booming and that does mean more cars on the road.

“Probably one of the biggest complaints we get from our customers, our citizens out there are the shape of our roads,” said Chairman for County Council, Manning Lynch.

Lynch said they have multiple projects in the works, but the biggest one is in Boiling Springs.

“The biggest project that we’ve got going on this year is Clark Road. We’re spending 4 and a half million dollars up there,” he said.

The county will be fixing the bridge, culvert and paving the road.

Small business owner, Amanda Walker, said she’s excited for this improvement.

“I’ve taken that road many times and have had to avoid potholes,” said Walker.

She said these improvements will only help her business.

“Absolutely, if they can improve the roads and the traffic, it would definitely help people get in and out of my business,” she said.

Lynch said the county is getting around $40 million in bonds, which it will have to pay back over the next 10 years. Where the money gets spent, he says, is determined by Public Works.

“Our public works department ranks our roads, and they study them, they’ve done an inventory of them. They know the condition of all the roads, they know where all the safety hiccups are,” said Lynch.

He said the county isn’t responsible for all the roads, some are state and federal. He says county roads will have their own special mark, as will state ones. Even though the county is only getting started, Lynch says it will ne worth all the time and money.

“We’ll spend all the money we can afford on roads, I promise you, that’s our priority,” he said.

Another project in Boiling Springs is on 4th Street. The county said the $3 million dollar project is set to begin in March.

Besides the Clark Road, culvert and bridge project, the county is working on multiple other projects throughout the year: