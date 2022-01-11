Spartanburg Co. launches EnerGov system to help speed up processes for people, employees

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg County is launching a new system to help expedite some of its popular services.

“We try and be a very development friendly county,” said Leigh MacDonald, the planning manager for Spartanburg County Planning & Development. “We like a lot of the growth that’s coming in and we’re trying to facilitate that a little bit better.”

Several departments are going to use the new EnerGov system, like animal control, planning, building codes, and more.

“What we have now currently, they may come in and not know what they need,” said Russell Jennings, the customer service manager for the building codes department. “They come in and then have to come back. It cuts down on their travel time and also cuts down on them having to come into the office.”

Leaders said the new system will help cut down the time it takes for things like getting an inspection, permit, or zoning approval.

“With everything being digital, it really, really helps us to be able to provide the same information to everyone who needs to look at it in the same time frame,” said MacDonald.

Some said it’s a convenient upgrade and walks people through processes with a checklist of documents they may need.

“It’s a step by step process for the citizen, you cannot go to the next step without the first step being completed. It’s a helpful way for them to know what they need,” said Jennings.

It’s also making more information accessible to both people who live in the county and county employees.

“The citizens want everything here and now,” said Jamie Nelson, Spartanburg County’s Environmental Enforcement Director. “Social media has brought that to our world.”

Nelson said it’s in hopes of better serving people in Spartanburg County.

“If you need us, call us. Now, when we get there we’ll have more information than we had in the past,” said Nelson.

County leaders also said EnerGov will cut down on physical documents which reduces the amount of paper the county uses.

EnerGov is an online platform accessible here.