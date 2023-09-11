SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County unveiled a new interactive map Monday which allows the public to see where work will be done across the county.

The map allows people to see which road projects have recently been completed, ones currently underway, or projects which that county has planned.

Some of the things included on the map include bridge improvements, intersection improvements, paving projects, stormwater improvements, and striping projects.

There is also an option to view the proposed projects which would be included in the proposed extension of the county’s Penny Sales Tax.

The map shows the status of each project, anticipated cost, and expected completion date.

To see the interactive map, click or tap here.