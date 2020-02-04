Spartanburg Co. leaders say no to Second Amendment sanctuary proposal — temporarily

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg County leaders have no immediate plans to pass a measure that would make the county a sanctuary county for gun rights, a councilman said Tuesday.

The response comes after two men made a proposal requesting the county pass such a measure at the last council meeting.

“They did a great job and we listened,” Manning Lynch, Spartanburg County Chairman said.

He said the county has no plans to pass such a resolution right now even though many on council would likely support it.

“I would prefer that we address things in Spartanburg County that we can address,” he said. “We have the U.S. Constitution that protects our gun rights.”

Spartanburg County is the latest in a growing trend of municipalities whose residents are pushing for Second Amendment Sanctuary status.

These movements come on the heels of the passage of stricter gun laws in Virginia.

The proposed measure is popular among local gun rights advocates — including Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright.

Wright signed his name in support of the resolution presented to the county council.

Leslie Harrell, the manager of C&C Indoor Range, told 7News he does not think the measure would be necessary but he supports it nonetheless.

“Is it symbolic? Potentially, yes,” he said. “I still think it would help keep peace in the minds of the residents.”

County leaders said they may consider voting on a sanctuary resolution in the future.

The decision will likely hinge on how other counties handle similar measures.