SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man was arrested Wednesday following a months long investigation.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Zyran Izae Stroble, 18, was arrested without incident after an investigation beginning on August 19, 2022 revealed evidence of sexual misconduct against minors.

The Special Victim’s Unit of the sheriff’s office conducted interviews with five potential victims. Of the five, two of the juveniles made credible disclosures of sexual acts against them.

During the course of the investigation, investigators said Stroble surrendered his cell phone. Forensic analysis found countless images and a video of child pornography with many of the juveniles as young as 5-7 years old through various stages of adolescence.

Stroble is being charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor – first degree, attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor – first degree, attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor – second degree, and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor – third degree.

The lead investigator has not ruled out the possibility of more victims coming forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Ben Johnson at (864) 503-4607 or by email at rbjohnson@spartanburgcounty.org