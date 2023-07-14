SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man was arrested on 20 charges connected to child sexual abuse, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Joshua Allan Stevens, 36, was arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on June 29.

Investigators said Stevens distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Stevens was charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.

Each count is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in jail.