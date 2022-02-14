Spartanburg Co. man charged with neglecting, exploiting residents at assisted living facility

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man was charged Monday with beach of trust, neglecting and exploiting residents at an assisted living facility.

According to South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Darryl Alan Mast, 57, of Boiling Springs, the owner and administrator of assisted living facilities Oakridge Community Care Home #1 and #2, both located in Inman was arrested on Monday.

Officials said on May 24, 2017, Mast exploited a vulnerable adult resident of Oakridge Community Care Home #1 by letting them work, manage, and/or provide care to other residents at the facility.

Arrest warrants said that on June 21, 2021, Mast exploited a vulnerable adult by knowingly and willfully making unlawful, unauthorized and/or improper use of the funds and assets of a resident at Oakridge Community Care Home #2 for the benefit of Mast or another person.

Also on June 21, 2021, Mast deposited a Social Security check of a vulnerable adult resident in the amount of $66,110.00 into his own account and that Mast then converted the funds to his own personal use, to include the purchase of a personal vehicle.

The investigation revealed that on at least two separate occasions local law enforcement responded to Oakridge Community Care Home #2 due to the threat of harm to the residents, where the residents were left alone.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the 10 charges of neglect of a vulnerable adult came from allegations between August 14, 2021 and September 22, 2021. Mast, while acting as a caregiver for the residents of the facility, knowingly and willfully failed to provide care, goods, or supervision to the vulnerable adult residents.

Mast was also charged with two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult, and one count of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value of $10,000 or more.

Mast is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.