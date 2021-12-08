Spartanburg Co. man receives 12-year prison sentence for fatal hit and run

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man received a 12-year prison sentence for a fatal hit and run in 2020.

The Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office said Randall David Price, 58, of Campobello, pleaded guilty to hit & run with a death.

We previously reported that Dalton Lee Taylor, 27, of Campobello, died in the Oct. 2, 2020 wreck on Highway 11 near Harvey Gosnell Road.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said Taylor was driving a moped when he was hit and killed by a white Chevrolet pickup.

According to the solicitor’s’ office, the truck hit the moped in the rear and drove away. Taylor died at the scene.

Troopers used truck parts at the wreck scene to identify the type of vehicle they needed to look for, the solicitor’s office said. A search of registered truck owners nearby led them to find Price’s truck at his Royal Troon home hours later with heavy damage to the front end.

The solicitor’s office said Price was home with the wrecked vehicle and he told troopers he thought he struck 2 deer in the roadway.

Troopers learned that Price stopped on his way home and pulled moped parts out of the grill of his truck.

“Anyone involved in a wreck should be responsible enough to remain at the scene and cooperate with the law enforcement investigation,” Solicitor Barry Barnette said. “Hit & run cases should never happen and they are completely preventable.”

Price, who had no prior criminal record, will serve about 10 years of his prison sentence before he is eligible for release.