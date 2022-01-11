Spartanburg Co. man receives 15-year prison sentence for deadly DUI crash

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man received a 15-year prison sentence Monday for driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when he caused a fatal head-on crash in 2018.

According to the Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office, Daniel Killen – McCall, 28, pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence involving death for the Nov. 24, 2018 crash that killed Stanley Lloyd Patrick, 67, of Waterloo.

The wreck occurred at 5:30 a.m. on Highway 101 near Berry Shoals Road.

The solicitor’s office said Killen-McCall was driving a 1988 Dodge truck southbound when he crossed the center line and struck Patrick’s 1999 Nissan truck driving northbound. Patrick died at the scene.

“Mr. Patrick was heading to work the morning of the wreck,” Solicitor Barry Barnette said. “Mr. Patrick left home early because the weather was bad and he wanted to be safe driving. It is incredibly sad he was killed by someone who had zero regard for the safety of others.”

Highway Patrol investigators noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from Killen-McCall along with blood shot eyes and slurred speech. He admitted to drinking beer, smoking marijuana and ingesting cocaine prior to the crash.

According to the solicitor’s office, post arrest testing confirmed the presence of alcohol, cocaine and marijuana in Killen-McCall’s blood.

Killen-McCall was also charged with driving under suspension, operating uninsured, driving on defective tires and driving with no license plate.

Killen-McCall also pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute in reference to 15 grams of marijuana and falsifying a drug test while serving home detention that was part of his bond.

Circuit Judge Keith Kelly issued a 25-year prison sentence suspended to the service of 15 years and 5 years of probation.