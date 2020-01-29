Spartanburg Co. man sentenced to 25 years for sexually assaulting child

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man will spend 25 years in prison after he admitted to sexually assaulting a child.

According to the solicitor’s office, 27-year-old Dennis J. Moss interrupted his trial to plead guilty to first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Moss was sentenced to 25 years for the first degree charge and 15 years suspended to five years of probation for the third degree charge by Circuit Judge Keith Kelly.

Moss will also have to register as a sex offender and will be on lifetime GPS monitoring.

Investigators said Moss sexually assaulted a child multiple times between August 2017 and May 2018 at his home on Willow Wood Drive.

The solicitor’s office said Moss entered his guilty plea after the victim testified against him during the trial.

Moss will have to serve at least 20 years before he is eligible for release.