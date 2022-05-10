SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition.

According to the United State Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina, officers responded to Oliver Street in Spartanburg in reference to a man with a gun.

Once officers arrived on the scene, officers saw a man, identified as Rashad Jamal Mack, 27, of Spartanburg.

When officers approached Mack, he ran away and tossed a gun.

Officers arrested Mack and located a .40 caliber magazine and .40 caliber ammunition on his person.

According to the SC attorney’s office, the gun officers recovered was loaded with .40 caliber ammunition. The firearm had previously been reported as stolen.

Mack was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison, to be followed by a 3-year term of court-ordered supervision.