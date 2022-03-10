SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Superintendent Molly Spearman selected a Spartanburg County middle school teacher as one of the finalists for South Carolina Teacher of the Year.

Jami Guker from Woodruff Middle School was selected as one of five finalists for the award.

Guker is a seventh grade math teacher at Woodruff Middle School in Spartanburg County School District Four.

“Jami is well-respected among her peers and school community as an educator who truly cares for the success of each of her students,” said Superintendent Spearman. “Not only does she use innovative instructional methods, she also places an emphasis on creating meaningful relationships with her students. We are honored to celebrate Jami as a finalist for the state Teacher of the Year award.”

Spearman said Guker’s students may not remember the math formulas or math facts she teaches them forever, but they will remember her positive attitude, kind heart, and giving spirit.

Guker is in her twentieth year of teaching, which have all been at Woodruff Middle School.

“She has consistently shown students the importance of math in everyday use, and her students have performed well on end of year assessments. She will be quick to tell you her students’ performance on tests is not all due to her ability to teach math,” said Spartanburg Four Superintendent Dr. Rallie Liston. “She has proven time and time again that building relationships with students outside of school and showing students love, care, and concern will boost their confidence to become a better all-around person.”

Outside of the classroom, Guker is often attending sporting events, working at the area soup kitchen, leading the Fellowship of Christian Athletes or leading the youth at her church.

As one of the five finalist, Guker received $10,000 and go on to the next stage of competition which involves an interview with a team of expert judges.

The winner will be announced at the South Carolina Teacher of the Year Gala on May 4 in Columbia.