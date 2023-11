SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department is seeking assistance in identifying the following individual regarding an animal abandonment case.

Law enforcement said a 3-year-old male pit bull was abandoned on October 15th in the afternoon near the intersection of Hill Street and Arkwright Drive.

Anyone who is able to identify the individual in the pictures below is asked to contact Officer Roman at (864) 562-4087.