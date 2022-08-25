SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg County parks leaders said they’re working to increase security at Tyger River Park.

“This is basically a crime of opportunity and the best thing people can do is not give these thieves the opportunity,” said Kristen Guilfoos, the marketing manager for the county’s parks department.

Spartanburg County leaders are reminding people who visit Tyger River Park to lock up their vehicles.

“That’s the number one thing,” said Guilfoos. “Do not leave your valuables in plain sight. You are far from your car, you don’t know what’s happening and you just don’t want to give anyone the opportunity to take something that’s yours.”

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office reported 95 percent of car break-ins countywide happen with cars that are left unlocked.

At Tyger River Park, guests will see signs reminding them to take precautions, remove valuables, and lock their cars.

“We do have signs at all of the entrances to all of our parking lots,” said Guilfoos.

Leaders said they’re ordering and adding additional and larger signs. They also said they’re considering other options that will add more eyes on the park.

“We are currently in contact with local law enforcement in getting some off duty officers to make extra patrols in this area and scheduling regular law enforcement, regular meaning they come regular but at random times,” said Guilfoos.

Guilfoos said when the park opened in 2012, there was often a law enforcement presence to help enforce parking issues at the time. She said the most important thing people can do is to follow steps to protect themselves.

“If everyone does those things and locks their car and does not leave valuables in plain sight, then the would-be thieves would have no reason to come to the park because they know that cars would be locked and there would be nothing to steal,” said Guilfoos.

If people notice any items missing from their car, parks leaders encourage people to call the sheriff’s office and file a report. The sheriff’s office non-emergency line is 864-596-2222.