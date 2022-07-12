Image of REAL ID courtesy of NCDOT. Image of plane courtesy of Getty Images.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle to host an event for residents to receive their REAL ID.

The event will be held on the lower level of the Cleveland Park Event Center on July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The REAL ID looks just like a regular driver’s license but has a gold star in the top right corner. Drivers will have to have a REAL ID to board a domestic commercial flight, to enter a secure federal building, and to visit a military base.

If you plan are going to the event to receive your REAL ID, you will need the following items:

Proof of identity, which can be a birth certificate or a passport.

Social security card or a W-2 that has a social security number on it.

Two proofs of your current, physical South Carolina address. That could include an unexpired driver’s license and a utility bill that is no more than 90 days old.

Officials said if you have any legal name changes, you’ll also need to bring a marriage license or a court order.

It will cost $25 for a regular license, $2.50 for a permit, and $40 for a CDL license.

The REAL ID lasts for eight years and an eye test is required to get one.