SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County’s proposed penny sales tax extension – which, if approved by voters, would fund roughly $478 million in infrastructure projects – passed in its second reading Wednesday morning.
The penny sales tax needs a third reading, which is scheduled for Aug. 8, before voters decide on its future in November’s elections.
If passed, the tax would come as an extension to 2017’s six-year penny sales tax, which has funded the county’s new courthouse, Spartanburg’s new police department, and the upcoming city-county complex, among other projects. However, the extension’s goals would focus on improving the county’s aging infrastructure.
The county’s Penny Commission studied road traffic and crash data to determine the scope of focus of the multi-million-dollar tax. Below are the six categories of projects the commission proposed:
- Asphalt Resurfacing for SCDOT, County and Municipalities
- Intersection Improvements (improving safety and functionality)
- County Road Corridor Reconstruction (improving the County’s farm-to-market network)
- Stormwater Improvements
- Bridge Replacements
- Other Safety Improvements (roadway striping, rumble strips, reflective markers, guardrail, etc.)
The commission’s proposed spending plan is broken down as follows:
$157,535,684 for 38 road improvement, repairing, and resurfacing projects for Spartanburg County and State-maintained roads, including but not limited to the following:
- Hwy 101 – Arnold Rd to Rogers Bridge Rd
- SC 295 (Southport Rd.) – SC 215 and Hwy 296 to Hwy 176
- Hwy 29 (East/West Main St) – Hwy 296 to Cherokee County Line
- Hwy 296 (Reidville Rd/John B White Sr. Blvd) – Hwy 290 to SC 295
- Hwy 221 — SC-295 (Southport Rd) to Barnwell Rd
- Fernwood Glendale Rd — Hwy 29 to Clifton Glendale Rd
- Hwy 290 (E. Main St) — Hwy 296 to Rogers Bridge Rd
- Hwy 296 (Reidville Rd/John B White Sr. Blvd) — SC295 to W. Main St
- Abner Creek Rd — Hwy 101 to Westmoreland Rd
- Hwy 290 (E. Main St) — Meaulay Rd to N Danzler Rd
- Brockman McClimon Rd — 1-85 — Hwy 101
- Hwy 14 (E. Rutherford St) — I-26 to Hwy 176
- Old Canaan Rd — Hwy 295 to Canaan Rd
- Edwards Rd — Fountain Inn Rd to Hwy 101
- Cherry Hill Rd — Hwy 29 to River St
$165,129,588 for 478 Spartanburg County road improvement, repaving, and resurfacing projects, including but not limited to the following:
- Pavement Preservation — multiple locations
- Mt. Shoals Rd — Hwy 221 to Price House Rd
- Dickson Rd — Big Mulberry Ter to Edwards Rd
- Old Canaan Rd — Stone Station Rd (Hwy 215) to Canaan Rd
- Motlow Creek Rd — Goodjoin Rd to Hwy 357
- Redland Rd — Hwy 11 to Red Hill Ln
- Macedonia Church Rd — Motlow Creek Rd to Greenville County Line
- Lyman Lake Rd — Hwy 357 to End Cul-de-sac
- Peach Shed Rd — Turkey Farm Rd to Buck Creek Rd
- Flatwood Industrial Dr — Hwy 221 to Flatwood Rd
- Prison Camp Rd — Hwy 11 to Hwy 11
- Freeman Farm Rd — Brockman McClimon Rd to Mayfield Rd
- Grand Canyon Rd — Holly Springs Rd to Hwy 357
- Skunk Hollow Rd — Hwy 11 to Landrum Mill Rd
$42,000,000 for 14 intersection improvement projects, including but not limited to the following:
- Battleground Rd at Hwy 29
- Old Furnace Rd at Sugar Ridge Rd
- SC-357 at SC-358
- W. Henry St at S. Forest St
- Double Bridge Rd at Hanging Rock Rd.
- Gossett Rd at Cannons Campground Rd
- Hammet Store Rd at SC-357
- Hwy 129 at Carver Rd/Bobo Rd
- Hwy 292 at Bishop Rd
- Mt. Zion at John Dodd Rd
- Zion Hill Rd at Sloans Grove Rd
- Hwy 176 at Dogwood Club Rd
- Old Converse at Cannons Campground
$40,250,000 for seven Spartanburg County road corridor reconstruction projects, including but not limited to the following:
- Foster Rd — Hwy 11 to Compton Bridge Rd
- Hammett Store Rd — Hampton Rd to Hwy 357
- Floyd Rd — Cannons Campground Rd to Hwy 221
- Upper Valley Falls Rd — Valley Palls Rd to Hwy 176
- Genoble Rd — Victor Hill to Robinson Rd
- Plainview Dr — Hwy 29 to Cannons Campground Rd
- Blalock Rd — Hwy 9 to Old Furnace Rd
$23,500,000 for bridge replacement projects, including but not limited to the replacement of 10 wood and steel pile bridges.
$28,250,000 for transportation-related stormwater improvement projects, including but not limited to the replacement of 30 corrugated metal pipe and box culverts used to convey stormwater.
$9,000,000 for road safety projects.
$12,334,728 for city and town road improvement, repaving, and resurfacing projects.