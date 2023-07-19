SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County’s proposed penny sales tax extension – which, if approved by voters, would fund roughly $478 million in infrastructure projects – passed in its second reading Wednesday morning.

The penny sales tax needs a third reading, which is scheduled for Aug. 8, before voters decide on its future in November’s elections.

If passed, the tax would come as an extension to 2017’s six-year penny sales tax, which has funded the county’s new courthouse, Spartanburg’s new police department, and the upcoming city-county complex, among other projects. However, the extension’s goals would focus on improving the county’s aging infrastructure.

The county’s Penny Commission studied road traffic and crash data to determine the scope of focus of the multi-million-dollar tax. Below are the six categories of projects the commission proposed:

Asphalt Resurfacing for SCDOT, County and Municipalities

Intersection Improvements (improving safety and functionality)

County Road Corridor Reconstruction (improving the County’s farm-to-market network)

Stormwater Improvements

Bridge Replacements

Other Safety Improvements (roadway striping, rumble strips, reflective markers, guardrail, etc.)

The commission’s proposed spending plan is broken down as follows:

$157,535,684 for 38 road improvement, repairing, and resurfacing projects for Spartanburg County and State-maintained roads, including but not limited to the following:

Hwy 101 – Arnold Rd to Rogers Bridge Rd

SC 295 (Southport Rd.) – SC 215 and Hwy 296 to Hwy 176

Hwy 29 (East/West Main St) – Hwy 296 to Cherokee County Line

Hwy 296 (Reidville Rd/John B White Sr. Blvd) – Hwy 290 to SC 295

Hwy 221 — SC-295 (Southport Rd) to Barnwell Rd

Fernwood Glendale Rd — Hwy 29 to Clifton Glendale Rd

Hwy 290 (E. Main St) — Hwy 296 to Rogers Bridge Rd

Hwy 296 (Reidville Rd/John B White Sr. Blvd) — SC295 to W. Main St

Abner Creek Rd — Hwy 101 to Westmoreland Rd

Hwy 290 (E. Main St) — Meaulay Rd to N Danzler Rd

Brockman McClimon Rd — 1-85 — Hwy 101

Hwy 14 (E. Rutherford St) — I-26 to Hwy 176

Old Canaan Rd — Hwy 295 to Canaan Rd

Edwards Rd — Fountain Inn Rd to Hwy 101

Cherry Hill Rd — Hwy 29 to River St

$165,129,588 for 478 Spartanburg County road improvement, repaving, and resurfacing projects, including but not limited to the following:

Pavement Preservation — multiple locations

Mt. Shoals Rd — Hwy 221 to Price House Rd

Dickson Rd — Big Mulberry Ter to Edwards Rd

Old Canaan Rd — Stone Station Rd (Hwy 215) to Canaan Rd

Motlow Creek Rd — Goodjoin Rd to Hwy 357

Redland Rd — Hwy 11 to Red Hill Ln

Macedonia Church Rd — Motlow Creek Rd to Greenville County Line

Lyman Lake Rd — Hwy 357 to End Cul-de-sac

Peach Shed Rd — Turkey Farm Rd to Buck Creek Rd

Flatwood Industrial Dr — Hwy 221 to Flatwood Rd

Prison Camp Rd — Hwy 11 to Hwy 11

Freeman Farm Rd — Brockman McClimon Rd to Mayfield Rd

Grand Canyon Rd — Holly Springs Rd to Hwy 357

Skunk Hollow Rd — Hwy 11 to Landrum Mill Rd

$42,000,000 for 14 intersection improvement projects, including but not limited to the following:

Battleground Rd at Hwy 29

Old Furnace Rd at Sugar Ridge Rd

SC-357 at SC-358

W. Henry St at S. Forest St

Double Bridge Rd at Hanging Rock Rd.

Gossett Rd at Cannons Campground Rd

Hammet Store Rd at SC-357

Hwy 129 at Carver Rd/Bobo Rd

Hwy 292 at Bishop Rd

Mt. Zion at John Dodd Rd

Zion Hill Rd at Sloans Grove Rd

Hwy 176 at Dogwood Club Rd

Old Converse at Cannons Campground

$40,250,000 for seven Spartanburg County road corridor reconstruction projects, including but not limited to the following:

Foster Rd — Hwy 11 to Compton Bridge Rd

Hammett Store Rd — Hampton Rd to Hwy 357

Floyd Rd — Cannons Campground Rd to Hwy 221

Upper Valley Falls Rd — Valley Palls Rd to Hwy 176

Genoble Rd — Victor Hill to Robinson Rd

Plainview Dr — Hwy 29 to Cannons Campground Rd

Blalock Rd — Hwy 9 to Old Furnace Rd

$23,500,000 for bridge replacement projects, including but not limited to the replacement of 10 wood and steel pile bridges.

$28,250,000 for transportation-related stormwater improvement projects, including but not limited to the replacement of 30 corrugated metal pipe and box culverts used to convey stormwater.

$9,000,000 for road safety projects.

$12,334,728 for city and town road improvement, repaving, and resurfacing projects.