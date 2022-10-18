SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Fairforest Middle School’s planetarium gives students a state-of-the-art and once-in-a-lifetime learning experience.

The Lincoln Science Center and Planetarium is also open to the public for shows for the first time since opening in 2019.

Fairforest Middle’s planetarium is the only one in Spartanburg and gives a deeper look into a wide variety of subjects.

Rather than opening a book and reading or looking at pictures, students can explore the depths of the ocean or even outer space.

For the first time since opening in 2019, the planetarium is open to the public for weekly shows which gives people the opportunity to see things they would never experience in person.

The director of the Lincoln Science Center and Planetarium Scott Taylor said it’s a learning experience unlike any other.

“One of my favorite parts of the show is when we pull up the planets up on the planetarium and then we compare them in size with the sun,” said Taylor “that’s something you can’t experience from a book itself and look at how small the Earth is compared to the sun.”

Public shows are offered every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and tickets are only five dollars.

The Lincoln Science Center and Planetarium is located inside Fairforest Middle School.