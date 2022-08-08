BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – Coming up this fall, drivers in the Boiling Springs area will see more construction; this time for a bridge replacement project.

Spartanburg County is replacing the Belcher Road Bridge in early fall with no official start date set.

Once construction starts, the county plans to keep the bridge open as long as possible before shutting it down for replacement.

Belcher Road bridge is not high enough and there are concerns about flooding as it sits above Lawsons Fork Creek.

Spartanburg County Communications Manager Scottie Kay Blackwell said the new bridge will be 8 feet higher than the original and will be built downstream.

Drivers should expect a detour once the bridge is ready to be closed for replacement.

While it might be a headache while driving through the area, Blackwell said the replacement is for everyone’s safety.

Blackwell said, “When it comes to prioritizing road projects the first thing we keep in mind is safety as well as the condition of the road, congestion or the volume of traffic” and “all those things play into what projects or roads we focus on first.“

According to Blackwell, the project will cost around $2.7 million from the roads and bridges budget as well as the state gas tax money.

The project is expected to start this Fall and be finished in late Spring or early Summer of 2023.