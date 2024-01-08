SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Announcements that every Spartanburg County school district will be remote tomorrow came early Monday, as the county expects up to 2-3 inches of rain.

“They’re also predicting winds with gusts anywhere from 40 to 50 miles an hour so we are looking at the potential of flash flooding and some trees could fall, power lines could go down,” said Doug Bryson, director of emergency services for Spartanburg County.

The school districts said all after-school activities, practices, and games are canceled Tuesday.

With the potential for downed power lines, Duke Energy is preparing ahead of time, saying residents should be too.

“Understanding the different things you may have to go through if you do have a prolonged power outage, making sure you have food, water, your medicine, your pets are taken care of, especially in colder temperatures,” said Ryan Mosier, company spokesman for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy has crews on standby and Spartanburg County emergency services said their crews are in place, ready to assist first responders.

“We’ll assist wherever we can and monitor the road conditions, which roads are open and closed and make sure our first responders know which roads are open and closed,” said Bryson.