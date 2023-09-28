SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County reappraised property values for 2023, a process that comes every five years.

Spartanburg County Auditor Sharon West said homeowners from across the county have called her office and that of the county assessor to voice concerns that increased values of their homes will lead to increased property taxes.

“When the taxpayers get the notice of assessment, they’ll see the market value,” West said. “It’s way higher than what they saw on their tax notice last year. So, they immediately become upset and worried that the tax is going to increase tremendously.”

In short, she said, taxes will not increase much, if at all, for many property owners countywide. Several factors, including taxable value of the property, millage rate of the area in which the property is located and state property tax relief all contribute to a property owner’s tax.

“When you take all of that into account, the tax really should stay level or somewhat level,” West said.

If you want to read how the county calculates property tax, click here and scroll to the bottom of the page for an explanation.

West said concerned homeowners can contact her office or the Assessor’s Office with questions or concerns about their properties’ assessed values.