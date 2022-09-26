ROEBUCK, S.C. (WSPA) – October 1 will mark 30 years of remembering the role Spartanburg County played, specifically Walnut Grove Plantation in Roebuck, in playing host to Revolutionary war history and battles.

Festifall, an event entering its 30th year, incorporates war reenactments with a chance to see local vendors and even a bluegrass concert.

Children will have the opportunity to participate in period activities like candle making and watching craftsmen create items they would have back in the 1700s.

Tickets to the concert on Saturday night are included in the entry and are usable all weekend for re-entry. Fayssoux Starling McLean will perform.

Visit https://www.spartanburghistory.org/ for more information and to purchase tickets.