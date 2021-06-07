Spartanburg Co. residents circulating petition to make Clifton Beach safer or shut it down

CLIFTON, S.C. (WSPA) — Following the Saturday death of an 11-year-old North Carolina boy at Clifton Beach, hundreds of community members in Spartanburg County are circulating a petition with one goal: getting the county to either provide lifeguards and security for the area to increase safety or to shut down the park altogether.

As of writing, the petition had more than 650 signatures. You can find the petition here.

State officials told 7News swimmers should do their research before getting into bodies of water.

“Know the area in which you’re swimming,” South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Director Robert Boyles said. “Is the water still, is it a lake, is it a pond, is it a pool? Know your surroundings, what’s going on around you. Know your limits as well.”

“It’s dangerous to swim in any lake, river or creek. Especially one like Pacolet River,” Marshall P. Toney, a native to the area said.

On Monday, though, swimmers were back at the beach.

“I actually felt pretty safe. It wasn’t too strong, the currents,” Kevin Alvarez said. “It’s pretty relaxing. It’s pretty cold, honestly, but pretty relaxing.”

Before Saturday, the last death at Clifton Beach happened in Aug. 2020.