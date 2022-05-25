SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A closed bridge in Spartanburg County is creating headaches for people living in the Clifton area.

South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said it closed the Clifton Glendale Road bridge in March after a routine underwater inspection found issues with the steel in the bridge’s support system.

“The last thing in the world we want to have happen is someone have a terrible accident or, worst case, even lose their life,” said Spartanburg County Councilman David Britt.

No repairs have been made yet. Britt said SCDOT has secured funding for the project and is working to find a contractor.

As time goes by, people who live in the area told 7News they are getting more frustrated.

“I don’t really understand it,” said Jimmy Barnette. “They shut it down, and they haven’t done anything to it.”

“They were supposed to have it done in three months,” added Melvin Buckson. “It’s going into four months now.”

The bridge was used daily by many in the area. They said they now have to take a long detour to get to the other side of the bridge.

“It’s more gas, and gas isn’t really cheap right now,” said Barnette. “It’s an inconvenience. I can understand if there’s something wrong with it, then it needs fixing. Don’t close it down and just forget about it.”

Britt said the project is not being forgotten, but safety is the top priority.

“What I’m asking them to do is to move as fast and safely as they can go to get this bridge back open,” said Britt. “We can fix a bridge. We can take a detour. But, you can’t put a life back together.”

SCDOT said it “should be able to provide a time frame for reopening” in the next few weeks.