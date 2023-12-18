SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A property reassessment is done every five years and this year was the year for a reassessment in Spartanburg County.

Spartanburg County adjusted their millage rates to keep revenue neutral, but many municipalities, school, and special purpose districts did not.

The millage rate represents the amount of property tax that you pay on real estate.

Spartanburg County Council Vice-Chairman David Britt said taxes in Spartanburg County have not been raised in his 33 years in office. Instead, he said the county has worked to generate growth, ultimately bringing in additional revenue.

“I mean, we have had phenomenal growth,” Britt said. “Billions and billions invested into the county – companies and businesses moving in – and that has enabled us not to have to raise taxes to generate a budget that serves our people.”

A spreadsheet shared with 7NEWS by the county outlined all increases and decreases.

Gowensville Fire, with the highest increase at more than 179%, said if residents want their services, an increase in taxes was the only way to continue operating.

“Nobody in public service wants to raise your taxes,” Gowensville Fire Chief Larry Jackson said. “That is definitely not something we are out to do; but especially in the fire service we are asked everyday to do more and more with the same money we have been getting for years and years.”

Britt said he understands fire, water and sewer, municipality, and school districts may have needs for additional funding but believes they could have been more transparent with taxpayers.

“What we found out is that 65% of them took advantage of the reappraisal and had a windfall in their collection of property taxes,” Britt said.

Budgets for all entities are approved by June 30th of each year as they go into effect July 1st. Britt said that’s when taxpayers should have been given notice if taxes would be raised.

“Right now, I want to send this message loud and clear to every taxing entity in Spartanburg County, if there was a mistake and you invertedly raised taxes in this reappraisal let’s throw this whole tax process out,” Britt said. “We will redo it and send out new tax notices immediately.”

Britt said residents have been calling him saying their taxes have been raised by $200-$1000. In order to rewrite how those taxes are done every taxing entity would need to be on board.

Jackson said with the increase in call volume, and men and women needed in uniform, if they lower their taxes it could negatively affect how they are able to serve the community.

“I think that if that is what our community is going to push that is what we are going to have to reconsider but I think the community needs to understand the implications if we have to rewrite that,” Jackson said. “Is it worth a $20 bill to the fire service to lose coverage?”

If the current 2023 tax status stands, those notices sent out are to be paid by January 16th of 2024. Late fees will begin to incur after January 16th.

Property owners who disagree with the new appraised value can file an appeal – you have until December 20 to do so.