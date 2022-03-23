LANDRUM, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County plans to close a road for repairs.

According to the county, Fairwinds Road in Landrum will be closed beginning April 4th due to the potential of a creek washing out part of it.

Equipment will be mobilized to the road Monday and the repairs will start one week later. Repairs include moving dirt and straightening the creek.

Spartanburg County said the road needs to be closed to keep vehicles from the impacted bridge.

The road is expected to be completed in three-to-four weeks. Signs will be posted to remind drivers of the closure.

The county plans to have Fairwinds Road re-opened by May 1st.