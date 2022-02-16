Spartanburg Co. road rage shooting suspect appears in court

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused in a road rage case that left one person injured in Spartanburg County appeared in court on Wednesday.

Gregory Price, 45, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

He has a previous history of crimes in both Maryland and South Carolina, including accessory after the fact in an assault and battery with intent to kill, distribution of crack cocaine, and numerous other charges that are unrelated to this road rage case.

On Wednesday, Price appeared in court where a judge neither set no denied bond. Rather, the decision was pushed to a later date where a Circuit Court judge will decide.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the road rage incident unfolded Tuesday on I-85 northbound as both vehicles were approaching HWY 290.

Deputies said two people occupied a vehicle that was being followed by Price. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Price later shot at the vehicle from inside of his own car near Rodgers Bridge Road.

The shooting prompted law enforcement to temporarily shut down the road while they investigated.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to HWY 101 and Berry Shoals Road Tuesday afternoon where a woman had pulled off onto the side of the road. She was the victim in the road rage shooting, suffering from a gunshot wound in the leg.

She is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of the Greer Police Department, located the suspect’s vehicle in the parking lot of Spring Crossing Circle in Greer. Price was taken into custody a short time later.

On Wednesday afternoon, he appeared before a judge for his initial bond hearing. In the courtroom, he showed visible signs of being unhappy with the judge’s decision.

Price will remain at the Spartanburg County Detention Center until his General Sessions court date on April 14.

The road rage case and aggressive driving is prompting a conversation with local law enforcement across the Upstate.

“Typically, if it’s a road rage incident, it’s something that’s intentional,” said Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, South Carolina Highway Patrol.”

In response, SCHP is offering the best ways to avoid these types of situations.

“The main thing is don’t engage with people. Don’t reciprocate if they are directing some type of road rage towards you and just distance yourself,” said Trooper Ridgeway. “Even if you are on the interstate and giving you hand gestures or whatever they are doing, even if you have to exit off the interstate to get away from them, it’s totally worth it.”

SCHP also recommends you avoid traveling back to your home if you are being followed. Troopers would rather you drive to place where other people are around and call law enforcement as soon as you can.