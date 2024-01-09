SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County road is closed indefinitely after a portion washed out during Tuesday’s storm.

The section of Hatchett Road collapsed during flooding Tuesday afternoon near Roebuck. People who live nearby told 7NEWS they saw two trees fall on top of the road, causing it to crumble.

“It’s always scary when the road breaks away,” Scott Wolfe said. “You can imagine yourself being on or near it. It shakes the imagination that’s for sure.”

It is unknown when the road will be fixed. Spartanburg County said Hatchett Road will be closed until further notice.