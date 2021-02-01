Spartanburg Co.’s new communications manager fired after DUI arrest

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – The newly hired Spartanburg County Communications Manager was fired Monday after a DUI arrest, according to a county council member.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, 50-year-old Chad Ray was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with DUI.

A police report stated that Ray was driving a car which crashed into a power pole and a building on South Daniel Morgan Avenue. In the report, police said they found unopened beer cans in the car and that Ray told them that he drank two beers.

Pamela Archer (From: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)

A passenger in the car, 55-year-old Pamela Dawn Archer, was also charged with Public Disorderly Conduct.

Spartanburg County Council member David Britt confirmed Monday that Ray had been terminated after his arrest.

Ray was hired by Spartanburg County in January.