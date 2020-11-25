Spartanburg Co. School District 1-7 plans for after Thanksgiving break

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Students across the country will be getting a break from school for Thanksgiving.

However, starting next week, some students in Spartanburg County will be heading back to the classroom as school districts enter later phases of their re-opening plans.

Spartanburg District 1

After Thanksgiving break, District 1 will continue with in-person instruction.

Spartanburg District 2

In District 2, middle and high school students will attend school in-person Dec. 9-18.

According to District 2’s “Return-2-Learn” plan, the hybrid schedule will resume in Jan. and then on Jan. 21 the district plans to return all students to daily in-person learning.

Spartanburg District 3

District 3 students will not be returning to five days a week in-person learning until Jan. 11.

Middle school students will have a face-to-face instruction ‘trial run’ for two weeks in Dec.

Spartanburg District 4

District 4 middle and high school students will return to to the classroom full time on Jan. 5.

Spartanburg District 5

District 5 high school students will remain on a hybrid schedule for now. The district said any changes will be communicated to parents at a later date.

Spartanburg District 6

District 6 hybrid students have been learning full-time, in-person, since Oct. This will continue after Thanksgiving break.

Spartanburg District 7

In District 7, all middle and high school students will attend class full-time on starting Jan. 5.