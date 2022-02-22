SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – There’s a push for more School Resource Officers patrolling the halls in Spartanburg County Schools.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said there are almost 60 SROs within the school districts, and adding 6 more will only benefit the students.

“That black and white patrol car parked in front of a school causes a lot of people not to go bother them,” said Sheriff Wright.

He said having an officer within school walls eliminates a significant response time.

“If you dial 911 and there’s something happening right there, be honest, it’s going to be 5-10 minutes before we can get there. It’s good to have somebody there to respond, on the scene, and to mentor these kids,” said Sheriff Wright.

He said that’s not the only reason more school resource officers are needed.

“Obviously, there’s a need for them. It’s not just guns, it’s other things. They don’t just bring guns, they bring knives, they bring marijuana and things like that. Drugs are still in our schools,” he said.

Another reason, Wright said are when angry parents show up at school.

“By the time we get there, most of the time, they’re gone. So, we have to do a report and then go try and find them. The school resource officer kinda takes that middleman right out of it. So, it’s a really good thing,” he said.

This week, Spartanburg’s County Council unanimously approved the request to apply for a grant that would get six more SROs into schools.

“I think with this coming year and the growth that we’ve seen in our county; I think we’re going to see some additional officers on the streets,” said Jack Mabry, with County Council.



Mabry said this almost $900,000 grant is state-funded and he hopes it will ease concerns of parents.

“I think it will, one, help eliminate the weapons, but also if something does go wrong, they’re there, first on the scene,” he said.

Sheriff Wright said there is no downside when it comes to the safety of the kids in the county.

“I don’t see any of it as anything negative whatsoever,” he said.

Mabry said they should know if the county will receive the grant within the next two to three weeks. If approved, they want to get these officers in the schools by June. Council also approved the request to apply for a grant that will continue to find 9 SROs’ across the county.

7NEWS reached out to School Districts 2 and 3 for statements on requesting additional School Resource Officers.

In a statement, School District 2 said:

“Spartanburg County School District Two is proud to partner with the Sheriff’s Office to bring SROs to our schools. Our SROs are a crucial part of our mission to provide a safe, inclusive and innovative learning environment for our students and staff. They are also beloved members of our school families.

We are hopeful that very soon our Team of SROs will grow so that we can provide more resources to our schools. We thank the team at the Sheriff’s Office for their hard work in making this a reality.” Adrian Acosta, Director of Public Relations for Spartanburg County District 2 Schools.

In a statement, School District 3 said.