SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Jessie Boyd Elementary School honored local veterans Thursday morning.

During the Veterans Day program, members of the chorus sang patriotic songs including “You’re a Grand Old Flag” while waving little American flags.

During the event, students recited the Pledge of Allegiance and honored each branch of the military.

Principal Johnathan Duvall and members of student council read to veterans in attendance thanking them for serving our country.