SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright will announce Thursday afternoon a new development in a shooting that took place at Quail Pointe Apartments.

We previously reported that a shooting happened at Quail Pointe Apartments just after 4 p.m. on March 13.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as being 21-year-old Paris Janai Kennedy, of Spartanburg. Kennedy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff will speak at 2:00 p.m.

